Corpse found after house fire

A person was found dead in the debris of a Saturday morning house fire in southern Allen County, the county coroner's office said Tuesday.

The person has not been identified, and additional testing is ongoing to determine the identification, the coroner's office said. The cause and manner of the person's death are pending.

Poe firefighters were called about 10:20 a.m. to a fire at a home in the 17600 block of Morton Road, in Allen County north of Ossian, and upon arrival found the home consumed by fire. The person was found within the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

The case remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office, the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.

Fatal crash victim ID'd in Huntington

A 67-year-old Huntington woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at a U.S. 24 intersection in Huntington County, the county coroner's office said Tuesday.

Cynthia J. Asher had stopped on Mahon Road at U.S. 24 about 3:25 p.m., allowed a couple of vehicles to pass, then crossed the highway and collided with an eastbound vehicle, the coroner's office said.

Asher died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office continues, officials said.

Basement blaze at 3 a.m. probed

Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating a basement fire that caused minor damage to a one-story home early Tuesday.

Crews arrived at 3019 Seafarer Cove around 3 a.m. and found a small fire in the basement's exterior wall.

Firefighters had it under control in about 20 minutes. An adult occupant fled the home, and there were no injuries.