Fort Wayne officer honored for saving teen's life

A Fort Wayne police officer was honored Wednesday for saving the life of a 16-year-old on March 9.

The recognition was set up by Fazoli’s at 5909 Covington Road, where K-9 Officer Gary Griffith performed CPR to save the life of a 16-year-old who had overdosed and was unconscious.

Griffith continued until the medics from the Fort Wayne Fire Department came and administered Narcan to revive Lucas Bratten.

“If he hadn’t have been there, I wouldn’t be alive,” Bratten said.

Griffith called it a team effort, from the employees directing him immediately to Bratten to the medics.

Griffith happened to be at the stoplight by the restaurant when he heard the call from dispatch and was able to react quickly.

“Anytime someone saves a life, it’s a happy ending,” Griffith said.

