Wednesday, March 30, 2022 1:00 am

Man badly injured in evening shooting

Journal Gazette

A man was badly injured in a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Police were called about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Zollars Avenue, near Thompson Avenue and Taylor Street, where multiple witnesses reported the shooting. Officers who arrived on the scene found the man, who was transported by paramedics to a hospital where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening. He was not identified.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses, and crime scene technicians were processing the scene to obtain additional information.

The case remains under investigation by police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

