Officer fires gun during Steuben chase

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved a Steuben County sheriff's deputy near Pleasant Lake.

The incident, which began shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, started as a police vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed on South West Riley Square in Pleasant Lake before running from the scene. At some point during the foot chase one of the Steuben County deputies discharged his service weapon. The suspect was not struck, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Tuttle, 36, of Hudson, went a short distance to a garage on Easy Street. Officers from multiple agencies (including the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police, Hamilton Police Department, and Angola Police Department), surrounded that property and quickly apprehended Tuttle.

Tuttle was eventually transported by state troopers to the Steuben County jail, where he was booked into custody on felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement (vehicular fleeing), resisting law enforcement (physical), and operating a vehicle while suspended.