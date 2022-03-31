City officer lauded for saving teen's life at eatery

A Fort Wayne police officer was honored Wednesday for saving the life of a 16-year-old on March 9.

The recognition was set up by the Fazoli's at 5909 Covington Road, where K-9 Officer Gary Griffith performed CPR to save the life of a boy who had overdosed and was unconscious.

He continued until the medics from the Fort Wayne Fire Department came and administered Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, to revive the boy.

Griffith said he was at the four-way stop by the restaurant when he heard the dispatch call for a male unconscious inside.

“I was here in seconds and came in and evaluated him real quick and started CPR,” Griffith said.

The employees waved him in and directed him to Lucas Bratten, who was on the floor. Griffith called the situation a group event including them and the other emergency workers. Bratten said Griffith's actions made the difference.

“If he hadn't have been there, I wouldn't be alive,” he said. “I didn't know what was happening until I was in an ambulance.”

He also presented Griffith with a gift, a bag of dog treats for Griffith's K-9 partner, a Belgian Malinois named Ivy even though Ivy didn't participate in the save.

Also at the recognition event were members of Griffith's family, many of them also in law enforcement. His father, Guy Griffith, has served in the Allen County Sheriff's Department for more than 41 years,

“Whether it's my son or a member of any agency, it's great when we can get positive feedback from the community,” Guy Griffith said.

His brother, Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Griffith, and cousin, Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Neher, also came to support. “I'm proud of him,” Neher said.

This is the second time Gary Griffith has used CPR to save a life, he said. In autumn, an older man on Rewill Drive was having trouble, and Griffith was on the scene quickly to help.

“It boils down to training,” he said.

He added that he's been in the right place at the right time when he's been needed, there before EMTs arrive. Usually, police don't arrive that much sooner than medical help.

“Anytime someone saves a life, it's a happy ending,” he said.

jwolf@jg.net