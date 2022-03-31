Paulding body ID'd; death cause unknown

Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at a Paulding County cemetery.

The deceased man was identified as Jared J. Hernandez, 29, of Defiance, Ohio.

Deputies were called at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to Sherman Cemetery at Paulding County Roads 179 and 140, where Hernandez's body was discovered in the western portion of the cemetery.

“Officials did not rule on a cause of death today after the autopsy. They will await the findings of the toxicology testing before coming to a conclusion, which could be several months,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a statement.

“We will continue to talk with family, friends and associates of Jared, and follow any leads that come into the office. He did not die at the scene. We need answers as to where and why he died and who put him there.”

If anyone has information to assist investigators, call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 419-399-3791, post information on Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff's Office or go to www.pauldingohsheriff.com and leave an e-mail for the sheriff.

In addition, anonymous tips can be left on the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking “send us an anonymous tip.”

Flagstar Bank on State robbed

Fort Wayne police were investigating an armed robbery Wednesday at Flagstar Bank, 901 W. State Blvd.

Police were called at 12:44 p.m. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 260-427-1201.