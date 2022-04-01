Girl struck near school

An 11-year-old girl was expected to be OK after a vehicle struck her Thursday near her school in northeast Fort Wayne, officials said.

The collision marked the second time in about three months that a Blackhawk Middle School student walking to school suffered injuries at State Boulevard and Arrowwood/Busche Drive. The intersection is staffed with a crossing guard, said Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman.

Stockman said it's unusual for students to get hurt by cars, especially two in the same location.

“It is a concern,” she said.

FWCS has been working with city traffic engineers on a school zone review of State Boulevard between Arrowwood/Busche Drive and Maysville Road, an area that also includes Blackhawk Christian School, Stockman said. The review considers traffic patterns, crosswalks, lighting and signage.

Thursday's accident happened just before 7 a.m. Stockman said at least one car was stopped at the crosswalk to let students cross, and another vehicle proceeded, striking the sixth grader.

The child suffered minor injuries, complaining of pain to her side, said Detective Paul Meitz of the Fort Wayne Police Department. He said the girl was taken to a hospital for an assessment and was expected to be OK.

The driver stopped immediately and waited for police, Meitz said. No other injuries were reported, he said, and no arrests were made.

A similar incident in December left a Blackhawk student with life-threatening injuries. Stockman was unable to provide an update about him. FWCS hopes the recent collisions prompt drivers to be more attentive to the road, Stockman said.

Meitz agreed that drivers should always be cautious when driving, especially as warmer weather attracts more students walking to and from school. But he also advised parents to talk to children about safety issues in connection with walking to school.

“(Thursday) morning was dark and rainy, which reduces visibility for drivers,” Meitz said by email. “Kids should only cross the street at crosswalks, when crossing guards direct them, and when it is safe.”

