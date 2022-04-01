Police: Toddler likely drowned

A toddler who went missing might have drowned in rural Adams County, the county sheriff's department said Thursday.

Emergency workers were called to a rural Adams County address near Berne about noon Wednesday on the report of a possible drowning, according to the sheriff's department.

The child was missing for some time before being located by a family member, head down in a 39-inch hole that contained 10 inches of water, the sheriff's statement said.

It said the hole was man-made and intended to have a post set in it for construction purposes.

Police and emergency crews began performing lifesaving measures, and the child was flown to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police statement.

Berne and Geneva police, Berne firefighters, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Adams County EMS and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted.