Collision of buggy, van leaves 5 injured

Five occupants of a horse-drawn buggy were injured when the buggy was involved in a crash with a van near Berne, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Indiana 218 east of County Road 000, the sheriff's department said.

The van operated by a 44-year-old Bryant man was traveling east on Indiana 218, about a quarter-mile east of County Road 000, when it collided with the rear of a buggy operated by Noah J.S. Schwartz, 34, of rural Adams County.

Schwartz, his wife, Mary, 27, two juvenile boys and a juvenile girl were all thrown from the buggy, the sheriff's department said. They were treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital by Adams County EMS; the van's driver declined medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's department said.