Photos lead police to suspect in Wednesday bank heist

Police on Friday arrested a suspect for the midday Wednesday robbery of the Flagstar Bank at 902 W. State Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Jason Cody Sowers, 30, is charged with felony robbery and faces one to six years in prison if convicted.

A few people had identified Sowers as potentially the bank robber after the Fort Wayne Police Department released his photo to local media.

About 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to court records, a man handed a teller a note that read: “Empty your drawer. This is a robbery. No alarm.”

The teller gave Sowers money, including five $20 bills with recorded serial numbers. The suspect allegedly took $981 total, and when he reached over the counter to grab the money, a tattoo on the back of his hand was visible, court documents said.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspect had allegedly committed another robbery in Auburn. An armed man approached a woman unloading groceries, pulled a gun and took her purse and cellphone.

People who know Sowers were shown the photo from the bank robbery, and they identified him as the suspect. On Thursday, the Auburn Police Department located a car that matched the description of one in the Auburn robbery and in the bank robbery and waited near it.

After Sowers and a woman left the home and drove off in the vehicle, Auburn officers and Indiana State Police troopers made a traffic stop, records said.

Sowers had about $600 in cash that included three of the $20 bills with recorded serial numbers and a $100 bill that the bank teller identified by having a trapezoid notch taken out, records said.

Police confiscated the vehicle, money, two cellphones and a gun that Sowers had in a holster as evidence. They also found what they identified as the clothes used in the robbery when executing a search warrant on the house, record said.

When taken to Fort Wayne, Sowers asked, “This is about the bank robbery, isn't it?” He denied being in Fort Wayne on Wednesday or robbing the bank, according to court records.

Sowers will appear in court at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. His bond is set at $10,000. He also has an active warrant out of Huntington County.

