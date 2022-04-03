Blaze caused by wood stove damages home

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a house fire early Saturday morning at 1221 Burgess St., just west of downtown.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., numerous neighbors called 911 to report a fire in a home near Burgess and Degroff streets. No one was home when firefighters arrived.

They found a fire in the rear of the home and its attic. They were able to get the flames under control in 13 minutes. The one-story building suffered heavy fire damage and moderate water and smoke damage, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by a wood-burning stove heater.

AEP was called in to deal with a live wire behind the house. It came detached from the home during the blaze, fire department officials said.

Flames hit duplex; 2 residents escape

The fire department also responded to a duplex fire at 7602 Meriwood Drive on Fort Wayne's northeast side Saturday morning.

Several neighbors and one motorist called 911 to report flames coming from the residence. Firefighters who arrived two minutes later, about 7:20 a.m., were advised that two children might be inside.

Crews began to douse the fire and search the two-story residence. Two adults were at home. The one living in the side on fire evacuated on his own. Firefighters found the adult living on the other side asleep and led him out of the unit, which was moderately damaged by smoke and water, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Investigators ruled it was accidental, the result of electrical wiring.