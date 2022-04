Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through March 28 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departmentís reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 1B

3/22/22 8 p.m. Burglary 1500 N. Harrison St.

Sector 4B

3/24/22 5:25 p.m. Burglary 700 Ewing St.

Sector 11

3/22/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Coldwater Road

3/25/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Wells St.

Sector 12

3/22/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 2000 Cherokee Road

Sector 13

3/27/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Goshen Ave.

Sector 15

3/24/22 1:46 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Washington

Center Road

Sector 16

3/22/22 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5000 W. U.S. 30

3/24/22 8:43 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 W. Washington

Center Road

Sector 17

3/23/22 1:26 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 W. Dupont Road

Sector 21

3/22/22 10 a.m. Burglary 1000 Delaware Ave.

3/24/22 2:17 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Lake Ave.

3/25/22 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3100 Parnell Ave.

3/27/22 1 a.m. Burglary 1000 Columbia Ave.

Sector 22

3/25/22 6:49 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Sector 32

3/23/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Scott Ave.

3/27/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Savilla Ave.

Sector 33

3/25/22 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Opechee Way

3/27/22 7 p.m. Burglary 3500 Miami Lane

Sector 34

3/24/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3500 W. Jefferson Blvd.

3/26/22 6:01 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 41

3/26/22 8:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Lillie St.

Sector 43

3/24/22 10:45 a.m. Robbery 2700 Manford St.

3/25/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Drexel Ave.

Sector 44

3/26/22 7:32 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Oliver St.

Sector 45

3/22/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Pettit Ave.

Sector 47

3/22/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8600 Lakeside Drive

Sector 63

3/26/22 11:30 a.m. Burglary 6600 Quail Ridge Lane