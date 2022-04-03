Dozens of residents escape southwest apartment complex fire

More than 50 residents of a southwest Fort Wayne apartment complex safely escaped a Saturday night blaze that dozens of firefighters battled, the fire department said.

The first fire trucks arrived at Hunt Club Apartments just west of the Interstate 69 interchange with Illinois Road about 9:20 p.m. to find "advanced fire conditions pushing out of the top two floors and roof," Battalion Chief Jeff Berning said in a news release.

The response was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire, the release said, noting six engines, three ladder trucks and about 40 firefighters came.

Twelve apartments at 7515 Saddleback Court and 12 apartments at 7525 Saddleback Court were evacuated. Of the 24 units, 23 were rented at the time, the release said, and more than 50 residents were accounted for safely outside. Firefighters rescued two cats and assorted other small pets.

No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters, who brought the blaze under control using a coordinated attack from all four sides and from above, the release said.

"This effort contained the heavy fire damage almost exclusively to the 7515 Saddleback unit," the release said. "This action saving, with relatively minor damage, the entire 7525 Saddleback unit."

The Red Cross was onsite to help residents unable to find a place to stay.

The fire's origin was under investigation today.

