Fire ravages southwest-side apartments

More than 50 residents of a southwest Fort Wayne apartment complex safely escaped a large blaze Saturday night that dozens of firefighters battled, the fire department said.

The first fire trucks arrived about 9:20 p.m. at Hunt Club Apartments off Illinois Road just west of Hadley to find “advanced fire conditions pushing out of the top two floors and roof” of two three-story buildings, Battalion Chief Jeff Berning said in a news release.

The response was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire, the release said, noting six engines, three ladder trucks and about 40 firefighters responded.

Twelve apartments at 7515 Saddleback Court and 12 apartments at 7525 Saddleback Court were evacuated. Of the 24 units, 23 were rented at the time, the release said.

Firefighters rescued two cats and other small pets.

No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters, who brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes using a coordinated attack from all four sides and from above, the release said.

“This effort contained the heavy fire damage almost exclusively to the 7515 Saddleback unit,” according to the release. “This action saving, with relatively minor damage, the entire 7525 Saddleback unit.”

The Red Cross was on-site to help residents unable to find a place to stay.

The fire's origin was under investigation Sunday.

