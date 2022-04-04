Monday, April 04, 2022 11:50 am
Young child hit, killed by vehicle
ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette
A vehicle fatally struck a child Sunday in northwest Allen County.
The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Butt and Hildebrand roads in Lake Township, said Capt. Steve Stone, the Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer.
Stone described the driver as a teenage boy and the deceased child as "very young."
