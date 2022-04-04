The Journal Gazette
 
Young child hit, killed by vehicle

ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

A vehicle fatally struck a child Sunday in northwest Allen County.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Butt and Hildebrand roads in Lake Township, said Capt. Steve Stone, the Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer.

Stone described the driver as a teenage boy and the deceased child as "very young."

