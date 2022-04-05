Apartment blaze 3rd in 15 years

The recent fire at Hunt Club Apartments in southwest Fort Wayne is the third to displace numerous residents in the last 15 years.

Fort Wayne firefighters contained the fire at the complex off of Illinois Road in about 40 minutes Saturday night, but crews were on the scene through the night to prevent rekindling, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

The 12 apartments at 7515 Saddleback Court were heavily damaged by fire, while the 7525 Saddleback Court apartments were damaged less severely, a news release said. About 50 people were evacuated Saturday.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon. No one was injured, and some pets were rescued from the fire.

O'Connor said most of the residents affected were displaced, but he was unsure exactly how many. Hunt Club Apartments management did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Twenty-four apartments at Hunt Club were destroyed in a fire on March 25, 2008. About 50 people were left displaced, but no one was injured. That fire was started by smoking materials that weren't disposed of properly.

On June 10, 2007, a fire destroyed 12 apartments and displaced residents from at least 12 homes at the Hunt Club complex. The cause of the fire, which started on a third-floor balcony, was not reported.

One person jumped from a third-floor balcony to escape the fire, but no residents were injured. Two firefighters had minor injuries from a roof collapse.

Even though officials aren't sure what caused Saturday's fire, O'Connor said he wanted to remind Fort Wayne residents of two ways to prevent fires at apartment buildings.

“In the city of Fort Wayne, you are not allowed to have barbecue grills on apartment balconies,” O'Connor said, “and people need to always be careful with smoking materials like cigarette butts because those are two common causes of apartment fires.”

