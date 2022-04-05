Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am
Child struck, killed by vehicle driven by teen
Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to soon release more information about the young child who was fatally struck by a vehicle in northwest Allen County.
The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Butt and Hildebrand roads in Lake Township, said Capt. Steve Stone, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.
Stone described the driver as a teenage boy and the deceased child as “very young.”
Stone didn’t have more information available late Monday afternoon. A coroner’s report could be released today.
