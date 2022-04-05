Child struck, killed by vehicle driven by teen

The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to soon release more information about the young child who was fatally struck by a vehicle in northwest Allen County.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Butt and Hildebrand roads in Lake Township, said Capt. Steve Stone, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.

Stone described the driver as a teenage boy and the deceased child as “very young.”

Stone didn’t have more information available late Monday afternoon. A coroner’s report could be released today.