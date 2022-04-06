Police chase of stolen car ends in driver arrest

A Fort Wayne man faces felony charges in connection to a Tuesday morning pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle and ended with a crash into a fire hydrant, city police said.

About 7:20 a.m., a police sergeant near Lima and West Washington Center roads spotted a Kia Forte matching the description of a car stolen about two hours earlier from the 5600 block of Squiredale Lane, an area north of the Interstate 69 interchange with Goshen Road, police said in a news release.

The sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle – which lacked a license plate – fled, police said.

Officers chased the eastbound car, police said, and the vehicle crashed outside city limits into a fire hydrant at Arapaho Trail and Picacho Drive, a residential area.

Daniel Lee Graham, 20, taken into custody without incident. He faces felony preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement – fleeing in vehicle – and auto theft.

asloboda@jg.net