Traffic victim revealed as girl, 2

The death of a 2-year-old girl struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon is the 12th traffic-related death in Allen County this year.

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the girl as Lucy Ann Hilger of Fort Wayne. The crash happened about 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Butt Road while a bicycle pulled her in a trailer.

An unidentified teenager in a vehicle struck the bicycle and trailer, according to police reports.

The teenager was driving north on Butt Road, and the bicyclist was traveling south, said Capt. Steve Stone, the Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer. No one else was seriously hurt in the crash.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported the 2-year-old to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the coroner's office. The coroner has listed the manner of death as an accident and the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

The sheriff's and coroner's offices are still investigating the crash. Stone said the teenager was cooperative on the scene and submitted to a blood draw test.

Police have not reported suspicious actions or behavior by the teen. The teen, who is a licensed driver, hasn't received traffic citations or charges. The driver's name is not being released by officials because the driver is not an adult.

