6 arrested on drug counts in DeKalb County

Auburn police have arrested six people on drug-related charges after serving a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of DeKalb County Road 9A in Corunna.

While searching the home Tuesday, the Auburn Police Narcotics Enforcement Team found equipment for a multiple-laboratory methamphetamine making operation, according to an Auburn Police Department news release issued Wednesday.

The equipment included seven one-pot methamphetamine labs, five hydrochloric acid generators used in production, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and the starting ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officers took five of the six people to the DeKalb County Jail on various charges.

Justin Handshoe, 34, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street in Angola, was charged with five felonies: manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of chemical precursors with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Roger Boese, 63, address not listed, was arrested on charges of felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to the news release.

Carl Boese, 40, address not listed, was arrested on charges of felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to the news release.

Rita M. Spillers, 52, address not listed, was arrested on a charge of felony maintaining a common nuisance, the news release said.

The fifth person was arrested on misdemeanor charges of maintaining a common nuisance.

The sixth person Auburn officers took into custody was George Fath Jr., 24, whose address was listed as “unknown.” Fath had an active warrant from Steuben County for possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Steuben County Jail, the news release said.

