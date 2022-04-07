Shooting kills man in lot on Paulding

Fort Wayne Police Department officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds Wednesday evening. Paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3400 block of East Paulding Road about 7:45 p.m.

An adult male was found lying on the ground beside a vehicle. Officers administered first aid, but the man died.

A witness reported seeing an unknown number of people running from the scene before police arrived. But, as of late Wednesday night, police had no suspects in the shooting.

Detectives were canvassing the area and searching surrounding buildings for any video surveillance footage. Crime scene personnel were processing the scene for evidence, which included several shell casings, according to a news release.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the Allen County coroner's office continue to investigate the shooting.

The exact cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department or use the P3 Crime Stoppers app.

