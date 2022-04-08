Driver flees fiery crash on U.S. 6 in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who ran away from a Thursday morning crash after the driver's vehicle caught fire.

No one was hurt in the crash, DeKalb County Deputy Ben Broward said, that happened about 8:15 a.m. at U.S. 6 and DeKalb County Road 19.

The sheriff's department has a good idea of who the driver who ran off is, he said. The investigators aren't actively seeking public input, but anyone with information should contact them.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, the person who ran off was driving a 2000 Buick RLS north on County Road 19. The driver didn't stop at the highway and was supposed to yield the right of way.

The Buick hit a 2000 Ford F-350 going west on the highway. Both vehicles were totaled.

“It was a pretty hard impact,” Broward said. He could not say with certainty why the Buick caught fire, but it was an old car, he said.

The license plate on the Buick wasn't registered to that car, but the Buick had been seen around town, Broward said.

The Indiana State Police and Corunna Fire Department assisted.

