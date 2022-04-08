Local man charged in 2021 death of 19-month-old son

A Fort Wayne man has been charged in the death of his 19-month-old son almost two years ago, and Allen County courts have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Trevon M. Bishop, 24, listed in court records as being from the 7500 block of Ensign Court, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. The charge carries a sentence of one to five years.

After the child was found dead, there was a manhunt for Bishop as a person of interest. No charges were filed then.

The child, Elias Paez, was found dead at his mother's home in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

After a final autopsy report was released, the coroner's office ruled the cause of death as tracheobronchitis, an inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes carrying air to and from the lungs.

However, other notations mentioned "multiple bruises of varying ages" and called those bruises "abusive injuries."

