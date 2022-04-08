Man, 21, ID'd as slaying victim

The shooting of a 21-year-old in a Fort Wayne parking lot continued to be investigated Thursday by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the Allen County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the man killed Wednesday night as Luke Matthew Borror and ruled the death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Authorities didn’t have more information about the investigation as of Thursday evening.

Police found Borror lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3400 block of East Paulding Road after receiving a 911 call. Officers administered first aid immediately.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority paramedics pronounced Borror dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting was ruled the fourth homicide in Allen County this year.

jwolf@jg.net