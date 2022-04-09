Police seek man suspected of impersonating officer

Police on Friday said they are looking for a man who impersonated a police officer and pulled over a driver for a traffic stop the night of March 31.

The Indiana State Police and Whitley County Sheriff's Department are asking the public's assistance to identify the man.

A woman reported that the man pulled her over for a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on a rural stretch of U.S. 30 between Columbia City and Pierceton. The man was driving a white car of an unknown make and model with flashing red and blue emergency-style lights on the dashboard, according to a state police news release.

The woman described him as a white male, about 30 to 40 years old and tall with a muscular build. He had a mustache and wore a campaign-style police hat, the kind state troopers wear, the Friday release said.

Anyone with information that could help identify this person should call the Whitley County Sheriff's Department tip line at 260-244-6410, option 4, or email tips@whitleysd.com.

jwolf@jg.net