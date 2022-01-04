Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through April 4 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

3/29/22 4:46 p.m. Robbery 1300 Goshen Ave.

3/31/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 Coliseum Blvd. W.

4/1/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Wells St.

Sector 12

3/29/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 W. Fourth St.

3/30/22 12:46 p.m. Robbery 900 W. State Blvd.

Sector 15

3/30/22 9:24 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

Sector 16

4/2/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Hillegas Road

4/2/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Lost Valley Road

4/3/22 3:30 a.m. Burglary 3900 Goshen Road

Sector 21

4/2/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 3700 Kirkwood Drive

Sector 23

4/1/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6300 Dumont Drive

Sector 24

3/29/22 3:23 a.m. Burglary 3200 Stellhorn Road

4/2/22 12 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 Woodshire Drive

4/2/22 6:30 p.m. Burglary 4300 Wyandotte Drive

4/2/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 Canterbury Blvd.

Sector 26

3/29/22 9:50 p.m. Robbery 3200 St. Joe Center Road

Sector 32

3/30/22 3:33 p.m. Robbery S. Calhoun and Murray streets

4/4/22 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 33

3/30/22 Midnight Burglary 2500 Freeman St.

Sector 35

4/2/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Illsley Drive

4/3/22 2:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle Maxine Drive/Hoagland Ave.

Sector 37

3/29/22 3:19 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Bluffton Road

3/29/22 5 p.m. Burglary 3700 Piper Drive

3/30/22 5 a.m. Robbery 7100 Bluffton Road

Sector 43

3/29/22 11:40 a.m. Burglary 2900 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 44

4/2/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Lafayette St.

Sector 48

3/31/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 7200 Chadwick Drive