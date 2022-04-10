Police investigate death of man found in Fort Wayne motel

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a motel room today.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd. A woman reported she was worried about the man’s well-being when he didn’t answer the door when she visited, a news release said.

When police entered the room, the man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead, the news release said. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are assisting police, prosecutor’s office and coroner’s office with the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will likely release the man’s identity and manner of death Monday.

