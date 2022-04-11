Fire damage moderate to vacant house

A vacant house being remodeled north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Fort Wayne firefighters found fire inside the walls and attic space of the two-story house, which is separated into three apartments, at 416 Third St., a news release said. The walls were opened up to allow crews to extinguish the fire.

No one was in the house, which sustained moderate fire, water and smoke damage, according to the release.

The cause remains under investigation. American Electric Power, NIPSCO, Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and city police assisted fire crews.

