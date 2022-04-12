Murder charge filed in motel death

A 33-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man found in a Fort Wayne motel room.

Kevin G. Harris was arrested after police were called to the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd. at 8:45 p.m. Sunday and found a man dead. A woman told police Harris messaged her on Facebook that the man was dead, so she called police after arriving at the motel and knocking on the door to the room with no response.

Terry Eugene Coleman was identified as the victim in a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Detective Liza Anglin. The Allen County coroner's office on Monday had not confirmed the man's identity or ruled on the manner and cause of death.

The man was found lying in a pool of blood with a knife wound to his neck, court records said. Police also noted signs of a struggle in the room, including “a large body size hole in the wall, a damaged clothing rack and (a) broken toilet.”

Harris told police he and Coleman served in the military together, and Harris went to visit him. Harris said Coleman wanted to spar and wouldn't stop until Harris started to win.

Harris initially told police he left the motel after Coleman stopped trying to fight him to buy some cigars for Coleman. When Harris returned, he found Coleman crumpled up with a knife wound to his neck.

Harris said he removed the knife from Coleman's neck and put him on the bed with his arms and legs straightened out before leaving to gather his thoughts. He also told police he tried to stop the bleeding from Coleman's neck with toilet paper but failed.

Video surveillance showed no one else entered the room and that Harris only left the room once – more than two hours after arriving. When confronted by police, Harris said Coleman wanted Harris to kill him, so he stabbed him in the neck.

Harris had the necklace that the woman who reported the killing identified as the one Coleman always wore around his neck. Harris had a fresh scratch on his arm, red stains on his hands and a blood drop on his shirt.

An initial hearing for Harris was Monday.

