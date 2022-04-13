Coroner needs help finding man's family

The Allen County coroner's office is asking the public's help in finding the family of a 48-year-old Louisiana man who was stabbed to death.

Terry Eugene Coleman died from a stab wound to the neck, and his death is the fifth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said Tuesday following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police were called to the Traveler's Inn in the 4600 block of East Washington about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found Coleman inside a motel room, where fire department medics pronounced him dead, the coroner's office said.

Although Coleman has been identified, notification has not been made to the next of kin. The coroner's office asked for the public's assistance in locating and contacting relatives; it believes he was formerly in Louisiana and in Jacksonville, Florida, arriving in Fort Wayne before May 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 260-449-7389.

Kevin G. Harris, 33, of Fort Wayne, is charged with murder in Coleman's death.

The stabbing remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.