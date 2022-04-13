Murder charges filed for 2 teens

Two teenage boys face murder charges in the shooting death of a man found in the parking lot of an East Paulding Road church last week, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

A 15-year-old is charged with murder, felony murder and robbery, and a 16-year-old is charged with felony murder and robbery, city police said.

Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as robbery.

Police did not identify the boys because they are charged in juvenile court. If prosecutors decide to charge the boys as adults, their names would become public. Adults convicted of murder face 45 to 65 years in prison.

Police were called to New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, about 7:45 p.m. April 6 on a report of a man down. Officers found Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds. His death was ruled the fourth of five homicides this year in Allen County.

The police homicide division was assisted by the Emergency Service Team, the Vice/Narcotics Division, the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the county prosecutor’s office.