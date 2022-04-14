Motorcyclist, 28, killed in Steuben

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County.

Officers said Tyler Channing Szapkiw, 28, of Fremont, was riding a Harley-Davidson in the 2200 block of West Orland Road at a high rate of speed about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he missed a curve, ran off the road and hit a utility pole that snapped in half from the impact.

Szapkiw was not wearing a helmet.

He was found unconscious, suffering from a head injury. Szapkiw was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died.