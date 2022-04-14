Semi, car crash on US 30; 3 dead

Three people died and five others were injured Wednesday morning when a semi struck three vehicles on U.S. 30 near the Whitley County-Allen County border.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, about 6:45 a.m., a car carrying five people was eastbound on U.S. 30 when it was struck by a semi driven by Thomas Stanley Leo Holt Clifford III, 34, of Columbia City, who was turning left from westbound U.S. 30 onto Whitley County Road 800 East – known as West County Line Road in Allen County.

Three of the five occupants in the car were killed – the driver, James M. Hagwood, 50, of Plymouth, and Sylvia Perales, 59, and Jesse L. Perales, 29, both of Warsaw. The other passengers in the car – Joseph J. Drummond, 29, of Fort Wayne and Jessica R. Craft, 36, of Silver Lake – were taken to a hospital with injuries and released, police said.

Clifford, the semi driver, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, as were Mabel Recinos, 34, of Fort Wayne and Kenton L. Gibson, 34, of Woodburn, the drivers of the two vehicles on County Line Road that were stopped at the light at the intersection and were also struck by the semi, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

