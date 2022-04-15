Body of man discovered in wooded area

A man walking through the woods near McCormick and Birchwood avenues Thursday evening called police after he came across an unresponsive adult male lying there.

Officers responded to the area in the near southeast part of Fort Wayne about 7:20 p.m. to find the adult male deceased, according to a news release.

“The victim had injuries to his chest, but it was unknown at this time the specific cause of the injuries,” the release stated. “It was also unknown how long the male had been deceased.”

Although police have identified the 63-year-old man, they were withholding his name late Thursday until after his family had been notified.

The police are asking for neighbors to review their home video surveillance footage and call police if there is any information that might assist in the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or the P3 Tips app.