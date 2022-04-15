Friend found guilty of murder

Jurors found a Fort Wayne man guilty Thursday of murder for shooting a local father of four children, with another on the way, in September.

John L. Vires, 37, was charged with murder and an enhancement for using a gun to commit a crime resulting in death after he shot William Erhardt, 37, at Vires’ home on Franklin Avenue about 2 a.m. Sept. 22.

The two, who were described as friends, earlier in the evening were celebrating Erhardt’s birthday at A&O Sweet Shop Tavern on High Street.

Vires said Erhardt began punching him before he drove Erhardt to his home on Franklin Avenue, went into his bedroom to retrieve his gun and shot Erhardt once before calling police, court documents said.

Jurors left the courtroom to deliberate about 10:30 a.m. on the third day of the trial, Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Chaille said. Before 1 p.m., Vires was found guilty on both counts.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will deliver Vires’ sentence at an 11 a.m. hearing July 1.

Amanda Erhardt, who referred to William Erhardt as her fiancé, said in September they had been together for 13 years and were raising four children with her expecting their fifth in January.

Vires had previously visited the family’s home and had helped out with yard work, Amanda Erhardt said.

William Erhardt’s death was one of 49 homicides in Allen County in 2021 and one of 37 homicide victims who died of a gunshot in the county last year.

