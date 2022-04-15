Mother charged in baby's July death

A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in her baby's death. The mother fell asleep at the end of a three-day methamphetamine binge with her three young children in the bed in July.

Emily M. Tudor, 37, who is listed as homeless in court records, was charged Wednesday with four felonies – neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and three counts of neglect of a dependent, placing the dependent in danger.

Fort Wayne police responded to a medical call just after midnight July 10 at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road. Tudor was crying and holding the lifeless 3-month-old child in a hotel room when police arrived, said a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Luke MacDonald.

A hotel employee told Detective Ben MacDonald that another employee asked for help about 2 p.m. July 9 with a young child wearing only a diaper who was running around on the second floor without supervision and was knocking on doors, court records said. The employee called the room 10 to 15 times and knocked on the door a few times before entering.

Tudor was reportedly sleeping and had to be shaken before she woke up. The employee said Tudor appeared to be partially lying on the baby. It is unclear in court documents whether the baby was alive at that time. The employee said Tudor appeared to be disoriented and was emotionless when the employee told her she was missing a child, court records said.

Tudor later told police she knew the baby was cold and might not be breathing when the employee woke her up, but she went back to sleep. She said she was tired from not sleeping well in her van for a couple of nights.

Tudor said she panicked when she woke up later.

Before calling police, Tudor called the child's father but said he was mean, “saying to her that she killed their baby,” court records said. She also called her mother, who told her to take the baby to the hospital.

Tudor also texted a man about midnight that the baby was “definitely dead” and that she had a lot of drugs in the room. The man said he would pick up the drugs and paraphernalia and encouraged her to call 911.

Tudor told police she is addicted to methamphetamine but said she wasn't high when she had her children and her drug use wasn't the reason she hadn't slept, court records said.

She also stated that she knew it was dangerous to sleep with the kids in the bed and her baby in her arms and that it was the first time she had done that.

Tudor tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, and the Department of Child Services reported that Tudor admitted to being on a “three-day binge” before she was found asleep in the hotel room, court records said.

A warrant has been issued, but Tudor had not yet been booked into the Allen County Jail as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

