2 shot, 1 dead on north side Friday night

Two men were shot Friday night on the city's north side. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove shortly after 9:30 p.m. The 911 caller said he and a friend had been shot, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one of the men dead.

No suspects had been identified as of late Friday night, the release said.

Homicide detectives, crime scene technicians and air support units were called to the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area, attempting to gather witness statements along and any video surveillance footage from resident's security systems. They received varying description of possible vehicles leaving the scene after the shooting.

The dead man's identity will be released later by the Allen County coroner's office.

The shooting is being investigated by the police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or use the P3 App. They can also contact Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.