Family pet perishes in mobile home fire

Both residents of a Fort Wayne mobile home that caught fire this afternoon got out safely; however, a dog died in the blaze.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department received the alarm about 1:05 p.m. for the single wide trailer in the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, according to official reports. When the first fire department units arrived at 1:11 p.m., crews saw the mobile home “very well involved” in flames.

Because of wind and the heavy fire, it took firefighters until 1:24 p.m. to get it under control. An adult and a child got out of the trailer safely on their own. Neither was taken to the hospital.

The fire burned primarily in a back bedroom but extended throughout the structure, according to fire department officials. There was no working smoke detector in the residence on the city's northeast side.

The mobile home took heavy fire and smoke damage in the blaze and moderate water damage, based on fire department estimates. The department is investigating the fire.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants.