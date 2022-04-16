Train hits, kills pedestrian, 18

A CSX train early Friday struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian from Avilla on the railroad tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road near Hicksville, Ohio, the Defiance County Sheriff's Department said.

Law enforcement responded about 3:30 a.m. and found the body of Logan Schambers of Avilla and formerly of Hicksville.

Schambers' body was taken to the Lucas County coroner's office in Toledo, the sheriff's department said. The investigation is continuing and awaiting a final coroner's report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 419-784-1155 or Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hicksville firefighters and EMS, CSX railroad police and the county coroner's office assisted at the scene.

Crane crash closes I-69 in DeKalb

Northbound Interstate 69 at mile-marker 331 was closed for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon after a large Fruchey crane landed in the ditch.

The crane, which weighed 101,000 pounds, blew a tire, causing it to leave the highway, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The equipment became lodged in the ditch and needed to be removed by a towing service.

Parker Towing was able to clear the wreckage. No injuries were reported.

Indiana State Police assisted the sheriff's department.