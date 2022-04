Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through April 11 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

4/7/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 500 Franke Park Drive

4/8/22 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 Cass St.

4/8/22 10:54 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Wells St.

4/9/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Wells St.

4/10/22 9:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Cortland Ave.

Sector 13

4/8/22 5 p.m. Robbery 2000 W. State Blvd.

Sector 14

4/6/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4900 Fairington Drive

Sector 15

4/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1400 W. Washington

Center Road

Sector 16

4/6/22 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4700 Deerfield Ave.

4/7/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Challenger Parkway

Sector 21

4/5/22 1:39 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3800 Lake Ave.

4/9/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Lynn Ave.

Sector 22

4/5/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Damask Drive

Sector 24

4/7/22 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Auer Drive

4/9/22 1:55 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5400 Scepter Court

Sector 32

4/9/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 W. Packard Ave.

4/10/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle E. Packard Ave.

and S. Calhoun St.

Sector 33

4/8/22 10:30 a.m. Burglary 4000 Hiawatha Blvd.

Sector 34

4/8/22 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Illinois Road

4/9/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Apple Glen Blvd.

Sector 35

4/5/22 3:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Beaver Ave.

4/6/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 300 S. Cornell Circle

4/8/22 4:02 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 S. Calhoun St.

4/8/22 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 Nuttman Ave.

4/9/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Broadway

Sector 36

4/8/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 5400 Winchester Road

Sector 38

4/6/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Spruce Drive

Sector 41

4/5/22 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 Pennsylvania St.

Sector 42

4/6/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Greene St.

Sector 43

4/8/22 11:55 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Euclid Ave.

Sector 44

4/5/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle Winter and E. Pontiac streets

4/10/22 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Reed St.

Sector 48

4/6/22 7:48 p.m. Robbery 3400 E. Paulding Road

Sector 62

4/5/22 1:38 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8600 Spring Forest Drive

4/5/22 1:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8400 Spring Forest Drive

Sector 63

4/5/22 1:15 p.m. Burglary 3100 Tropical Trail

Sector 65

4/8/22 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 Coventry Lane