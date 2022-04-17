Occupants safely escape trailer blaze

Both residents of a Fort Wayne mobile home safely escaped a fire Saturday afternoon, but a dog died in the blaze.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department received the alarm at 1:05 p.m. for the trailer in the 4600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, according to official reports.

When the first fire department units arrived at 1:11 p.m., crews saw the mobile home “very well involved” in flames.

Because of wind and the heavy fire, it took firefighters until 13 minutes to get it under control. An adult and a child got out of the trailer safely on their own. Neither was taken to the hospital.

The fire burned primarily in a back bedroom but extended throughout the structure, according to fire department officials. There was no working smoke detector in the home on the city's northeast side.

The department is investigating the fire, and the Red Cross is providing assistance to the occupants.

