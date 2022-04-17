Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday night on the city's north side that left a man dead and another man in critical condition, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

According to a news release, police were called to the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove shortly after 9:30 p.m. The 911 caller said he and a friend had been shot.

Officers found two adult males, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects had been identified as of late Friday, the release said.

Homicide detectives, crime scene technicians and air support units were called to the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area, attempting to gather witness statements along with any video surveillance footage from residents' security systems.

Police received varying descriptions of possible vehicles leaving the scene after the shooting.

The dead man's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

The shooting is being investigated by the police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 app.