Fort Wayne man charged with murder after shooting

A Fort Wayne man is accused of shooting another man multiple times and hitting him in the head, possibly with a gun, before leaving him in a wooded area.

Anthony J. Lopez, 41, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge in the death of William Kintzel, 63. His body was found Thursday night near McCormick and Birchwood avenues, near East Pontiac Street, New Haven Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard South.

Police are still looking for another suspect in the killing.

Kintzel had his drivers license and key fob to a 2021 silver Dodge Durango when he was found by police. He had been shot multiple times but also had injuries consistent with being beaten with an object, possibly a gun, said a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Allen Superior Court.

