Suspect charged in deadly attack

A Fort Wayne man is accused of shooting another man multiple times and hitting him in the head, possibly with a gun, before leaving him in a wooded area.

Anthony J. Lopez, 41, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge in the death of William Kintzel, 63. His body was found Thursday night near McCormick and Birchwood avenues, near East Pontiac Street, New Haven Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard South.

Police are still looking for another suspect in the killing.

Kintzel had his drivers license and key fob to a 2021 silver Dodge Durango when he was found by police. He had been shot multiple times but also had injuries consistent with being beaten with an object, possibly a gun, said a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Allen Superior Court.

A man who lives near the area told police he saw a man sitting in the Dodge Durango and another man running from a wooded area into the pickup. Gunshots were also heard right before that man ran out of the woods.

Security video shows the Kintzel driving the pickup truck just before the shooting, with one man sitting behind Kintzel and another man in the front seat.

Investigators believe Lopez struck Kintzel in the head before shooting him. He then ran from the woods to the truck, the affidavit said.

The pickup was found at a tow lot, where it was towed from a Dollar General store on East State Boulevard. Lopez and the other suspect bought bleach and Clorox wipes at the Dollar General, cleaned the SUV and left it there.

They couldn't start the vehicle because the key fob was with Kintzel back at McCormick and Birchwood, the affidavit said.

Video surveillance shows Lopez throwing a bag and his jacket into a trash bin behind a nearby business.

