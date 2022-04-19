Teen to be tried as an adult in fatal shooting

One of two teen-age boys charged in a fatal shooting in a church parking lot on April 6 will be tried as an adult.

Swar Hit, 16, of the 3500 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne, is charged with murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces up to 48 years and nine months in prison on the murder charge and up to 22 years and six months on the robbery charge.

The shooting allegedly had to do with the sale of nicotine vape materials involving the victim, Luke Borror, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Allen County has issued a warrant for Hit’s arrest.

