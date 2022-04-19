Victim ID'd in shooting Friday night

A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man was identified Monday as a victim in a fatal shooting on Fort Wayne's north side Friday night.

Riley Edward Enrietto died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death is Allen County's seventh homicide this year and the third this month.

Enrietto was one of two people shot in the 7800 block of Eagle Trace Cove, near Auburn and East Cook roads and Interstate 69. The other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not available Monday.

A 911 caller told dispatchers about 9:45 p.m. that he and a friend had been shot. No arrests had been announced by police as of Monday.

Detectives canvassed the area, attempting to talk to witnesses and obtain video surveillance footage from nearby security systems.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Fort Wayne police at 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 app.

