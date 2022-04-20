Whitley armed standoff ends peacefully

A police standoff with an armed man in a camper in Whitley County ended early Wednesday morning with no one hurt.

The police became involved about 7:36 p.m. Tuesday when someone called 911 about a possible suicidal man in the 5400 block of North Blue Lake Road in Churubusco, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

While Whitley County deputies were searching for the man, they learned that a family member had found him under a bed in his camper with a gun to his head and were able to make contact with him.

The department eventually requested assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and negotiator teams.

The Fort Wayne officers negotiated with the man for about four hours. After the man shot the handgun four times inside the camper, officers used chemical agents to get the man to come out.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the man's name.

