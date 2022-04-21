Task force nabs child porn suspect

The Indiana State Police and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Whitley County man Wednesday on felony charges related to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that led to an arrest at a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street, Columbia City.

Adam Kessie, 45, of Columbia City, was arrested and taken to the Kosciusko County Jail on four counts of dissemination of child pornography of a child under 12 years old and four counts of possession of child pornography of a child under 12 years old.

Alert for missing Auburn teen

The Auburn Police Department has issued a silver alert for 15-year-old missing since Tuesday.

Blake Boese is 6-1, white and weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a black widow spider logo, dark gray Adidas shoes and skinny jeans that were ripped and black.

According to police, Boese is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Police were continuing to search for Boese and investigate Wednesday afternoon.

Officers remove man from camper

A police standoff with an armed man in a camper in Whitley County early Wednesday morning ended with no one hurt.

The police became involved about 7:36 p.m. Tuesday when someone called 911 about a possible suicidal man in the 5400 block of North Blue Lake Road in Churubusco, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

While Whitley County deputies were searching for the man, they learned that a family member had found him under a bed in his camper with a gun to his head and were able to make contact with him.

Deputies set up a perimeter, and the sheriff's department made phone contact with the man, trying to talk him into exiting the camper. The department also requested assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department's Emergency Services Team and negotiator teams.

About 11 p.m., the Fort Wayne officers began negotiating with the man for about four hours. After the man shot the handgun four times inside the camper, officers used chemical agents to get him to come out.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.