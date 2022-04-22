4 children killed in fire

Four young children died Thursday morning when a mobile home erupted in flames on the city’s far north side. Four adults safely evacuated the blaze that took firefighters 23 minutes to extinguish.

The Allen County coroner’s office declared the children – 2, 3, 5 and 10 years old – dead at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

“We tried our best to get the kids out. We did everything we could,” said Travis Garrison, one of the four survivors and the children’s uncle.

Garrison, 18, might have been the first to be aware of the fire in the trailer at 4705 Grassy Lane in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park. The heat woke him.

“It was blurry, smoky. I couldn’t see anything,” he said.

His uncle had died in a fire when he was 21, so Garrison’s anxiety was high.

When Garrison couldn’t get the front door’s deadbolt unlocked, he rushed to the back door of the mobile home.

“I was running through the house screaming, ‘Fire! Fire! Fire!’ trying to get everybody’s attention and wake them up,” he said. “I came out the back door, and I was still screaming ‘fire.’”

After he escaped the burning home, Garrison pounded on the window where his sister Audrey and her boyfriend, Sam, were sleeping, then went to the front where three of Audrey’s four kids were in a bedroom.

He heard Sam break a window and found out Sam forced Audrey out and followed. Jessica, a family friend whom the kids called “aunt,” escaped the back bedroom by pushing the air conditioner out.

After Garrison told Jessica the kids were still inside, he tried to kick in the front door without success.

“I heard the kids screaming,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Audrey and others got on top of Garrison’s pickup truck and tried to get through the window where three boys were.

Some neighbors called 911 at 8:26 a.m., and some joined the rescue efforts.

Shelby Wright, who lives across the street, said she went outside after hearing an explosion. Wright saw the fire and asked where the kids were. She broke windows to try and get into the home or make a pocket of air to help get the kids out. That left her hands full of cuts.

“There was too much smoke,” she said. “I couldn’t even breathe, couldn’t see.”

Another neighbor tried to fight the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it was a small one, Wright said.

Then a second explosion made the situation worse, she added.

Garrison said he had heard the propane tank making a whistling noise before the fire got worse.

Brothers Wesley and Hunter DesJardins also joined the efforts.

Wesley, a former Marine who was visiting for the weekend, was awaken by his dog and saw the smoke two lots away out the window. He woke the family, and the brothers went over.

Hunter tried to help break down the door.

“It was so hot, you couldn’t do anything,” he said. “You couldn’t get close enough to it.”

Wesley said he saw the children’s mother on top of the truck screaming about her kids inside, so he got up on the vehicle and punched the window out. The smoke that poured out knocked her off the truck.

“I couldn’t see anything, just black smoke everywhere,” Wesley said. “I wish I would’ve got there sooner.”

Although he didn’t know the family, “people always come first, doesn’t matter who they are,” he said.

When the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived at 8:33 a.m., the fire had spread throughout the mobile home, according to fire department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department statements.

Firefighters had the fire under control enough to enter the home at 8:56 a.m. and found the bodies of the four children, according to the fire department’s news release.

Emergency crews also evacuated homes near the fire, although the blaze didn’t spread to the neighboring lots.

The fire department, Allen County Fire Arson Specialized Team, Indiana State Fire Marshal and sheriff’s department are investigating the fire and its cause.

Garrison said he believes the fire started near the living room, where the youngest child was.

He had returned to the site about 1 p.m. after being treated and released for minor smoke inhalation. All four adults were taken to hospitals.

Garrison’s sister received stitches in her leg from going out the window, he said. She and her boyfriend have been released.

Jessica, the family friend staying there, had second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, Garrison said. He’d been told she was taken to Indianapolis for treatment.

Two dogs were also inside the mobile home, he said. Emergency officials released no information on the dogs’ fate.

Garrison had no shoes at the scene and said he has no phone and no identification now. He plans to live with his father until he rebuilds his life.

