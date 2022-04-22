Man accused of $10,000 scam being sought

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe is a scam artist.

The suspect recently posed as an employee of an attorney representing an older victim's niece and took $10,000 in cash.

The scam included someone impersonating the victim's niece over the phone.

The man is described as Black with a medium or muscular build, short hair and wearing glasses, a black COVID mask and a white puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

The Fort Wayne Police Department offers these tips:

• The public should always beware of demands to pay in cash.

• Please verify the credentials of anyone requesting payment for a service.

• Never render payment at your home. If unsure, get more information before paying or, if possible, pay at the business that is providing service.

Body found in Loon Lake

The body of a Claypool man missing more than a month has been found along the north side of Loon Lake in southern Kosciusko County.

Kosciusko sheriff's detectives found the body face down in shallow water Tuesday.

The body was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

No evidence of significant injury was noted during the autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and toxicology results, officials said.

Fingerprints from the body were used to identify the man as Dustin Cloud, 34.

He was reported missing to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department by his family March 16.